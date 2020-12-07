Menu
Joan Scheepers
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1942
DIED
December 5, 2020
Joan Scheepers's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights in Colonial Heights, VA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
