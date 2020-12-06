Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joan Thompson
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1941
DIED
November 4, 2020
Joan Thompson's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alford's Mortuary in South Bend, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alford's Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Alford's Mortuary on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pilgrim Baptist Church
116 Birdsell Street, South Bend, Indiana 46628
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pilgrim Baptist Church
116 Birdsell Street, South Bend, Indiana 46628
Funeral services provided by:
Alford's Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.