Joan Valenti
1935 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1935
DIED
November 24, 2020
Joan Valenti's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Singleton Funeral Home website.

Published by Singleton Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
GUEST BOOK
Joan and Bud were great people to be around! I am sorry for your loss!
William Van Houten
Friend
November 30, 2020