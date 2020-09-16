Joan S. Young, 85, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, in her hometown of Roy, Utah. She was born to Wilford and Ameriam Skeen March 6, 1935, in Ogden, Utah. Joan, one of eight children, grew up in Plain City and attended Weber County Schools. Joan had seven children, 19 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.



She was a dedicated mother and homemaker for many years and after retiring from the IRS assisted her husband, Jack Young, in managing Karol Mobile Estates. Joan was happiest surrounded by family and cooking for the ones she loved.



Joan is survived by her twin sister Jean Pledger, Roy, Ut; children Debbie Sosa, Layton, UT, Brad Simpson, Roy, UT, Dana (Tom) Prather, Lava Hot Spring, ID, Diane (Mike) Gallagher, Monroe, MI, Stacy (Mark) Chicado, Las Vegas, NV, Jann (Brett) Balderston, West Haven, UT. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilford and Ameriam, husband Jack Young, and daughter Shelly Ellis.



There will be a viewing for family and friends held at Leavitt's Mortuary, 835 36th street in Ogden, Utah, on Friday, September 18th, from 2 pm until 3 pm. There will be a short service following and internment at Plain City Cemetery.



The family wishes to express gratitude for the compassionate care provided by Hospice for Utah along with a sincere thank you to nieces Kathy Hadley and Kim Dixon for their love and support.



All will miss the spunky light that Joan brought to life. Her memory will be cherished always.



Due to the current COVID Pandemic masks are required by all those attending and adherence to social distancing.





