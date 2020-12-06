Menu
Joanette Blevins
1954 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1954
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Joanette Blevins's passing at the age of 66 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Litchfield Family Funeral Service website.

Published by Litchfield Family Funeral Service on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mieka Kalaher's Residence
5217 Old Litchfield Trail, Litchfield, Illinois 62056
Dec
12
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Mieka Kalaher's Residence
5217 Old Litchfield Trail, Litchfield, Illinois 62056
