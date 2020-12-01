Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
JoAnn Colopy
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1930
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
JoAnn Colopy's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory in Columbus, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of JoAnn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jerry Spears Funeral Home
2693 W Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43204
Nov
24
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St., Columbus, OH 43204
Nov
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel at St Joseph Cemetery
Nov
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St Joseph Cemetery
6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, Ohio 43137
Funeral services provided by:
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
She was a joy to visit with. To bring Jesus (Eucharist)to her ,was a privilege . Her faith was very deep and concern for others very evident.
Greg Wagner
Friend
November 24, 2020