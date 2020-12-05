Menu
JoAnn Feloss
1951 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1951
DIED
October 23, 2020
JoAnn Feloss's passing at the age of 68 on Friday, October 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robinson Family Funeral Home in Belle Chasse, LA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Agape Fellowship Church
16281 Ventura Lane, Davant, Louisiana 70040
Nov
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Agape Fellowship Church
16281 Ventura Lane, Davant, Louisiana 70040
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Family Funeral Home
