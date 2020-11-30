Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joann Hagedorn
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1936
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Evangelical Lutheran Church
Joann Hagedorn's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona in Winona, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joann in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Martin's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Dec
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St. Martin's Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by:
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.