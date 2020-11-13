JoAnn Mapes's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. in Milford, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of JoAnn in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. website.