JoAnn Paul
1955 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1955
DIED
November 29, 2020
JoAnn Paul's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dougherty Funeral Home - Duluth in Duluth, MN .

Published by Dougherty Funeral Home - Duluth on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary
2801 East Fourth Street, Duluth, Minnesota 55812
Funeral services provided by:
Dougherty Funeral Home - Duluth
