JoAnn Walker
1930 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1930
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
JoAnn Walker's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado in Alvarado, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado
200 E Patton, Alvarado, TX 76009
Nov
21
Funeral
10:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church of Alvarado
I did know Jo Ann Walker. I grew up in Houston, Texas. I call my family transferees. God our Father has been busy these days. He needed another lady to help him consol his incomers and greet them. May God be with Mrs Walker's family now and forever. God Bless you. Judy Hardy Walters, Frank Allen Walters and Dusty, Judy's brother.
Judy Ann Hardy Walters
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020