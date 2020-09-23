JoAnna Smirl Betenson passed away peacefully to join her eternal sweetheart on September 19, 2020. JoAnn was born September 21, 1936 in Kanab, UT, to William (Bill) and Nina Swapp Smirl. She grew up in Kanab; the beautiful red rocks were always dear to her heart. JoAnn was especially close to her dad, Bill, and enjoyed spending time in his shoe shop and coal mine. She lost her father when she was in her early 30s and always missed him dearly. We are confident she is experiencing a joyful reunion with him and her mother. JoAnn was naturally shy as a child and teenager. When she landed one of the main parts in the 9th grade school play, it became a turning point for her. She gained confidence and it strengthened her natural ability to befriend others. JoAnn married her high school sweetheart, Wade B. Betenson on May 21, 1955 in the St. George LDS temple. She finished business school right before this and was a competent secretary for the BLM, Bureau of Reclamation, Army Procurement, and later, the IRS. JoAnn and Wade had four children and lived in Kanab, Fillmore, and Bountiful. She was a frugal, bright, energetic mother who set an example for her children of hard work, tenacity, and sacrifice. She enjoyed adventures and especially traveling to various places throughout the world. One of her favorite places were church history sites and she had an especially meaningful experience within the Sacred Grove in New York State. JoAnn was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and possessed an unwavering testimony that she personally gained and continually nurtured. JoAnn worked unceasingly on family history and was able to discover stories of sometimes forgotten ancestors. She was eternally grateful to her ancestors who provided blessings and opportunities in her life. JoAnn was loyal to her Lakeview therapy pool friends. She often exercised 6 days/week and enjoyed socializing, going out to lunch, and celebrating birthdays with her pool friends. Her best friend of 50 years was Evelyn Merrill. They would gather their children and "shop" for antiques throughout the valley – always ending with a Tab or Diet Coke. JoAnn found beauty in "old things" and loved the stories and sentimentality of items she inherited. Her frugality and sense of finances set a great example to her children. Grandma JoAnn loved her 16 grandchildren immensely – praying for each of them individually, being generous with her time and money, and sharing her humor. They loved her and enjoyed spending Sunday afternoons and holidays at Grandma and Grandpa's home. She served in many church organizations, including Relief Society president twice. She was modest and humble. Mom felt that perhaps one of the reasons for her service in this beautiful women's organization, was to hopefully touch the lives of others that were sometimes overlooked. She reserved judgement; serving with a Christ-like unconditional love. Later, she enjoyed serving as an ordinance worker, along with her husband, in the Bountiful temple. JoAnn is survived by her four children, Greg (Juliann), Bountiful; Brenda (Howard) Smith, Kaysville; Bill (Elizabeth), Centerville; and Nancy Nina (Nathan) Long, Bountiful. She is also survived by two sisters, Harriet Whiting, Whitewater, CO; and Kathleen Holland, Kanab. Fifteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Betenson, both parents, and a grandson, William Smith. Services will be held on Saturday, September 26th at the Bountiful Val Verda 4th Ward building, 50 W 2633 S at 11 AM. A viewing will be held prior, 9 – 10:45 AM. There will also be a viewing the evening prior, September 25th at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful, from 6-7:30 PM. Please follow social distancing guidelines including wearing a mask.