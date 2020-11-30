Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joanne Barron
1939 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1939
DIED
November 21, 2020
Joanne Barron's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. in Bethlehem, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joanne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Frank,Bryan,Gary and Debbie,
I'm so sorry to hear about Joanne... it's been awhile since I seen all of you but I did think of you often.. Debbie and I would run into each other here and there and a few times I would see mom and dad... I miss all of you.. I remember living next door to you all when I was a child and I m just sorry we never really got to stay in touch... but I'm hoping you all are staying safe and I will keep you all and mom in my thoughts and prayers... love you all... (Debbie please write to me)
Dee Dee (Cope) Kratzer
Neighbor
November 26, 2020
Gary, my heart hurts learning of the passing of your mom. She sounded like such a beautiful person. May she rest in peace. If you need anything, please let me know. Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Carol Bailey
Friend
November 25, 2020
Frank and Family - so sorry to hear of Joanne's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
David Kravatz
November 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bud and Georgene Gerlach
Friend
November 22, 2020