Joanne Brown
1939 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1939
DIED
November 20, 2020
Joanne Brown's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins Hillcrest Chapel in Newnan, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hillcrest Chapel
1 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan, Georgia 30263
Nov
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
East Newnan Baptist Church
14 Pearl Springs Trail, Newnan, Georgia 30263
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins Hillcrest Chapel
