Age 75, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home. Beloved wife of the late Harold Dunn; loving mother of Jodie (Troy) Straughn, Scott (Corinne) Keir, Sandy (Paul) Baker, Brian (Sharlene) Dunn, and the late Bruce (Sandy-surviving) Dunn; proud grandmother of Danielle, Cameron, Melia, Jacob, Rylee, Kimberly, Samantha, Matthew, Joshua, Mario, Derek, and Blake. Joie is also survived by many great grandchildren. Caring sister of the late Phyllis Kowalewski and Barbara Bohan; cherished niece of Lucy Ingram. Joie's home was always welcoming to everyone. No one was a stranger to her. Monthly, Joie would participate in the homeless feeding program at a church in the North Side. She would make dinner and take it to the church to give to the homeless. She loved people, and people loved her. Joie will truly be missed by all. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family suggests donations may be made to your local food bank in memory of Joie. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.