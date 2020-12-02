Menu
JoAnne Fry
1934 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1934
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
United Church Of Christ
JoAnne Fry's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emig Funeral Home in Dover, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of JoAnne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emig Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dover U.C.C.
45 W. Canal St., Dover, Pennsylvania
Nov
23
Burial
Salem Union Cemetery
, Dover, Pennsylvania
I am certainly going to miss Joanne at the bridge table. What a treat she was. I am so sorry for your loss. Barrie Callahan
Barrie Callahan
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
So many memories spending time with the Fry's. Sending our sincere condolences to the family, as we will be thinking of you in these difficult times.
The Lenker Family
Friend
November 20, 2020
Olivia Lenker
November 20, 2020
a loved one
November 20, 2020
JoAnne had a great sense of style and a great sense of humor. Encountering her at the bridge table made any day better, even when she and Carl got the best of us. Also, she made the best sand tarts in the world.
Russell Williams
Friend
November 19, 2020
My prayers are with the family.
I played bridge with Carl and JoAnne.
Very nice lady.
Karen Strine
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
Carl and Family: Deepest sympathy on the loss of your loved one, Joanne. I remember Joanne from Dover UCC. She was a very kind lady and always helping the church community. Where a beautiful soul has walked, cherished memories will remain in the hearts of those who knew her. May she RIP! God bless each of you!
Brenda (Harlacher) Olson
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020