My heart breaks for JoAnne's family and each and every person who had the honor of knowing her. I'm certain there are many. JoAnne was on my heart this week, now I understand why. I was just chatting with someone at work about her a few days ago, telling them what a beautiful lady she was, and all about her. I was young adult when I began horseback riding lessons on Rudy at JoAnne's. I learned far more than how to ride. Little did I know at the time with her keen listening skills, the help and guidance I'd gain. I am a better person for it as JoAnne was sincerely one of the most beautiful souled individuals I have ever met. To say she was caring, hardworking and giving to people, is simply not enough. She would give and then still give more, and work even harder, always taking care of someone. It was who she was and in her blood. I am grateful to have the absolute honor to have known her. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.

LAURIE OSBORN Student November 29, 2020