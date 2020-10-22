Joanne (Leonard) and Edwin "Hutch" Hutchison
As a testimonial to the 57 years they shared together, devoted as husband and wife, Joanne and Hutch passed away only 12 hours apart from one another. In true fashion, Hutch would have wanted to make sure his beloved wife was escorted through the pearly gates with ease. Joanne was born in Homewood, attended Holy Cross, and graduated from Penn Hills High School. She is survived by her sister, Janis Liscotti; and preceded in death by her parents, Mary (Barrett) Leonard, John James Leonard; and sisters, Mary Kay Howard and Carol Leonard. Hutch was born and raised in Swissvale, where he graduated from Swissvale High School and attended Grove City College. He is survived by his sister, June Tomasko; and preceded in death by his parents, Clara (Stroschein) Hutchison and Edwin Samuel Hutchison; and siblings, Betty Kail and William Hutchison. Joanne and Hutch met through friends at an iconic institution every Pittsburgher loves, Eat-N-Park. After marrying in Los Angeles, they returned to Pittsburgh to raise their children, Sean, Shari and Ryan, in Penn Hills. Joanne and Hutch enjoyed their many years in Crescent Gardens and being part of the Civic Association. They could be found Sunday mornings in the neighborhood church, St. Susannah, sitting in the same pew each week. Joanne was a homemaker, who went back to work as a secretary at Westinghouse as her children entered their teenage years. Hutch owned Sheridan Upholstering and Manufacturing Company, supplying furniture to restaurants throughout the tri-state region. Above all, they were a united front, raising and instilling in their children a strong sense of humility, loyalty, work ethic, and knowing right from wrong. Lovingly known as "GiGi and Pap," Joanne and Hutch were most proud of their children, daughters-in-law, Wendy (Klauss) Hutchison and Patti (Casey) Hutchison; and grandchildren, Shea, Lydia and Reilly Mahan, Conor and Finian Hutchison, and Collin, Casey, Padraic and Rory Hutchison. Their greatest joy came from traveling to Connecticut, Atlanta, or locally to visit and attend their grandchildren's sporting events, theater performances, or simply to watch television, chat, or bake together. Inseparable in life, and now in their transition to the other side, their family is grateful and content, knowing they are resting together in peace in the comfort of the Lord. Family and friends will be received Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4-7 PM at JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10 AM. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Milestone Center, Inc. at https://milestonepa.org
or by calling 412-243-3400.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.