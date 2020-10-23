A longtime resident of Swissvale, a native of Turtle Creek, age 77, on Thursday, October 22, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late William Mangretta for 47 years.



Precious mother of Renee Mangretta-Craig of Mt. Lebanon, Valerie Singer of North Huntingdon, Mike (Lynn) Mangretta of NC and the late William "Billy" Mangretta.



Treasured grandmother of Nikko and Isabella Mangretta; Catherine, Jacob and Olivia Craig; Kayla and Anthony Singer; Faith, Reagan and Will Mangretta.



Dear sister of Peggy (late James "Sonny") Pickle and Dolores (Jim) Bour both of Turtle Creek.



Joanne was also preceded in death by her brothers, James Trainor, John 'Jack' (late Roberta) Trainor, Patrick (surviving spouse, Sandy) Trainor and Robert (surviving spouse, Marianne) Trainor.



Joanne was a former waitress at Rene's in East McKeesport and she later worked at Merck-Medco in North Versailles. Joanne was firm in her faith and Catholic belief and worshipped at St. Colman Church. She loved to play Bingo and enjoyed volunteering at the St. Colman Fish Fry.



Above all, she relished being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.



Friends are welcome on Sunday from 2-7pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.



Mass of Christian Burial in St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish on Monday at 10 a.m.



Joanne will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Joanne's family.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.