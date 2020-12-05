Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joaquina Campos-Vera
1966 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1966
DIED
October 10, 2020
Joaquina Campos-Vera's passing at the age of 54 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by KENNEDY FUNERAL & CREMATION - Broken Arrow in Broken Arrow, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joaquina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the KENNEDY FUNERAL & CREMATION - Broken Arrow website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by KENNEDY FUNERAL & CREMATION - Broken Arrow on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
2:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kennedy Funeral Home
8 Noth Trenton Ave, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74120
Oct
14
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Kennedy Funeral Home
8 Noth Trenton Ave, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74120
Funeral services provided by:
KENNEDY FUNERAL & CREMATION - Broken Arrow
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.