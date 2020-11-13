Menu
Joctavious Newsome
1995 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1995
DIED
November 4, 2020
Joctavious Newsome's passing at the age of 25 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bentley Carson Memorial Funeral Home in Cordele, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joctavious in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bentley Carson Memorial Funeral Home website.

Published by Bentley Carson Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bentley-Carson Memorial Funeral Home
305 W 16th, Cordele, Georgia 31015
Nov
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Bethel Cemetery
776 S Joe Wright Dr, Cordele, Georgia 31015
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Carson Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Our hearts are saddened by your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May peace and comfort find you during this difficult time.
The Staff of J. W. Williams Funeral Home
November 5, 2020