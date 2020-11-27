Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joe Bayes
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 18, 1930
DIED
November 16, 2020
Joe Bayes's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Griffin Funeral Home Inc in Hobbs, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joe in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Griffin Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Griffin Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Griffin Funeral Home
401 N. Dalmont, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
Dec
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Brunson Cemetery
NM Hwy 207, Eunice, New Mexico 88231
Funeral services provided by:
Griffin Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.