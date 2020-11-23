Menu
Joe Denton
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1939
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Joe Denton's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora in Aurora, CO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joe in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Horan & McConaty - Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue, Aurora, Colorado 80014
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fort Logan National Cemetery
3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80236
