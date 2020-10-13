Joe Rivera Gonzales Jr.



In loving memory of Joe Rivera Gonzales, Jr. retired sergeant of Davis County Sheriff's department. He passed away on September 26th, 2020.



Survived by his beloved wife Theresa.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.