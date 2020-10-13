Menu
Joe Rivera Gonzales Jr.
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1939
DIED
September 26, 2020
Joe Rivera Gonzales Jr.

In loving memory of Joe Rivera Gonzales, Jr. retired sergeant of Davis County Sheriff's department. He passed away on September 26th, 2020.

Survived by his beloved wife Theresa.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road , Layton, UT 84041
Oct
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road , Layton, UT 84041
Oct
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lindquist’s Memorial Park at Layton
1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
