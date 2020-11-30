Menu
Joe Kiely
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 1, 1947
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
St. Francis Xavier Cemetery
Joe Kiely's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield in Springfield, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joe in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield website.

Published by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield
15 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, MA 01151
Nov
30
Prayer Service
12:00p.m.
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield
15 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, MA 01151
GUEST BOOK
Aunty Joanne was a wonderful and extremely kind hearted person. I will always remember how kind she was to me.I know she’s in a much better place now. RIP you dear, sweet soul.
Donna E. Naglieri-Langlois
Family
November 27, 2020
I used to occasionally visit Joe Ann in the nursing home pre-Covid. I Was a volunteer there. Anytime I would go she was always so sweet to me and when I left she would thank me for coming. she was usually watching TV and we would talk about the old shows fondly. In spite of her situation and sometimes being in pain she was always so kind and so appreciative of my visits. Her sweet kind soul is now in heaven looking down on us all. So sorry for your loss.
Mary Ann Coughlin
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020