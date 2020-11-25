Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joe Moore
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1935
DIED
November 22, 2020
Joe Moore's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sharpe Funeral Home Inc in Burlington, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joe in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sharpe Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sharpe Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc,
520 Rosenwald St., Burlington, North Carolina
Nov
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sharpe Funeral Home, Inc,
520 Rosenwald St., Burlington, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Sharpe Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.