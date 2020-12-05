Menu
Joe Remer
1946 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1946
DIED
November 10, 2020
Joe Remer's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc in Fayetteville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc website.

Published by Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Village Baptist Church
906 S McPherson Church Rd, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28303
Nov
29
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Village Baptist Church
906 S McPherson Church Rd, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28303
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
