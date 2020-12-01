Menu
Joe Simmons
1949 - 2020
BORN
September 14, 1949
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Joe Simmons's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joe in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary website.

Published by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cedar Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery
29388
Funeral services provided by:
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Lanford Funeral Home
December 1, 2020