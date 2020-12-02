Menu
Joe Thompson
1927 - 2020
BORN
July 17, 1927
DIED
November 28, 2020
Joe Thompson's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home in Elkhart, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home
403 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, Indiana 46516
