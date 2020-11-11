Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joe Zdralevich
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1950
DIED
November 6, 2020
Joe Zdralevich's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life in Joliet, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joe in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Kathy I am so saddened to hear of your loss. Joe was such a nice guy and I was happy to get to know him at our St. Jude reunions. Cherish the memories of all the good times and take care of yourself. I have moved to Arizona this past year. Sending hugs and prayers to you and yours. Mellen
Mary Ellen Kenney Pemble
Classmate
November 11, 2020
With sadness in my heart, I send our love and prayers to the Zdralevich Family on the passing of this great guy! My wife and Joe bowled at Janicki Bowl and went to the down state tournament, at the age of 10. My family and the Zdrelevich family were sponsors of Al Pohler's Happy Polka Hour, in the 60's. Joe had a personality of a King, and will always be in our hearts. May his soul, and all the souls departed through the mercy of God rest in peace, Amen. Your friends!
John Dzak
Friend
November 11, 2020