Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joel Boone
1933 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1933
DIED
October 28, 2020
Joel Boone's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore Funeral Home in Covington, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moore Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Moore Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Old German Baptist Brethren Church
6360 Farrington Rd., Covington, Ohio 45318
Nov
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Old German Baptist Brethren Church
6360 Farrington Rd., Covington, Ohio 45318
Nov
2
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Old German Baptist Brethren Church
6360 Farrington Rd., Covington, Ohio 45318
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.