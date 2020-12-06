Menu
Joel Flippo
1953 - 2020
BORN
March 9, 1953
DIED
December 2, 2020
Joel Flippo's passing at the age of 67 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home Inc in Lawrenceburg, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Neal Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Neal Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 38464
Funeral services provided by:
Neal Funeral Home Inc
