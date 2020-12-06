Menu
Joel Monday
1973 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1973
DIED
May 11, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Joel Monday's passing at the age of 47 on Monday, May 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE in Toledo, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE website.

Published by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sujkowski Funeral Home - Northpointe
114-128 East Alexis Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43612
May
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sujkowski Funeral Home - Northpointe
114-128 East Alexis Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43612
Funeral services provided by:
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
