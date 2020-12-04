Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joel Schur
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 4, 1933
DIED
December 2, 2020
Joel Schur's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cross Creek Cemetery
Ann & Lamon Streets, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28301
Funeral services provided by:
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.