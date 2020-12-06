Menu
Joel Sprowls
1927 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1927
DIED
December 5, 2020
Joel Sprowls's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home website.

Published by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lincoln Jamboree
2579 Lincoln Farm Road, Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748
Dec
9
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Lincoln Jamboree
2579 Lincoln Farm Road
Dec
9
Service
1:00p.m.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane, Magnolia, KY 42757
Dec
10
Graveside service
Buffalo Cemetery
May
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Jamboree
2579 Lincoln Farm Road, Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748
Funeral services provided by:
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
Hope that there is beautiful music in heaven
Tommy Braden (echoes 1963-66
Coworker
December 5, 2020