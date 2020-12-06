Joel Sprowls's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Joel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home website.
Published by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
