In loving memory of Joetta Davenport, October 24, 2020



Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend was born October 16, 1949 in Ogden, Utah to Joseph Albert and Jetta Blackner Fillin whom proceeded her in death. Joetta was raised in Kaysville, Utah with a family of 1 brother, Jeff (Nola) Fillin and 2 sisters: Judy (Bry) Wallace and Janalee (Joe) Perlac.



Joetta had 1 daughter Tresta (Mike) Leavitt and 2 step children: Shane (Brandon) Cook and Anjie Reese. 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren that she loved dearly.



She graduated from Davis High School and furthered her education in cosmetology and retired from Hill Air Force Base as an Electronic Tech.



In 1980 she met the love of her life Wayne Cook who proceeds her in death. They spent 30 wonderful years of traveling fun and laughter together. Spending summers in Star Valley Wy. and winter in Yuma Az.



Joetta was an avid gambler, golfer and traveler. Loved spending her time making memories with family and friends. She spent the last 6 years in Clinton, Utah with her best friend Judy Thompson.



Gone but never forgotten. A celebration of life will be held in her honor at a later date and time in her daughter's home.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.