Joey Tortice
1984 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1984
DIED
November 19, 2020
Joey Tortice's passing at the age of 36 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop in Pinetop, AZ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop website.

Published by Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Silver Creek Mortuary - Pinetop
