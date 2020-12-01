Menu
Johanna Giglio
1940 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1940
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Johanna Giglio's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home in Elkhart, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Johanna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home website.

Published by Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St Mary of The Annunciation Catholic Church
411 W. Vistula St, Bristol, Indiana 46507
Dec
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
St Mary of The Annunciation Catholic Church
411 W. Vistula St, Bristol, Indiana 46507
Funeral services provided by:
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home
