Johanna Morris
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 8, 1926
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Johanna Morris's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thacker Brothers Funeral Home in Scottsville, VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thacker Brothers Funeral Home website.

Published by Thacker Brothers Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
650 Valley St, Scottsville, VA 24590
Dec
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Alberene Cemetery
3061 Alberene Church Lane, Esmont, Virginia
Thacker Brothers Funeral Home
