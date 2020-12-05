Menu
Johanna Scherting
1925 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1925
DIED
December 2, 2020
Johanna Scherting's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel in St. Louis, MO .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South City
7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63116
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
