John Addison
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1947
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Church Of The Nazarene
Wounded Warrior Project
John Addison's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Seals Funeral Home in Fortville, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Seals Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
The House
1401 Walnut Street, New Castle, Indiana 47362
Dec
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
The House
1401 Walnut Street, New Castle, Indiana 47362
Funeral services provided by:
Seals Funeral Home
