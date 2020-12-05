Menu
John Amons
1963 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1963
DIED
October 3, 2020
John Amons's passing at the age of 57 on Saturday, October 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Al Firdous Funeral Home in Trenton, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Al Firdous Funeral Home website.

Published by Al Firdous Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Prayer Service
1:00p.m.
Firdous Funeral Home
579 Grove Street, Irvington, New Jersey 07111
Funeral services provided by:
Al Firdous Funeral Home
