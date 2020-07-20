John Charles "Charlie" Andersen died Saturday July 18, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born March 25, 1930 in Evanston Wyoming the son of Joseph R and Alice Mae Andersen. He grew up on the ranches around Almy Wyoming. He loved horses and ranch life.



He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in July 1948. He was a Korean and Vietnam War Veteran. While stationed at Bainbridge Navel Training Center Maryland he met and married Maglene Ray on March 12, 1954.



He liked the Navy but decided after serving 21 years he didn't want to be deployed away from his family any longer and retired from active service Dec. 1968. The family then moved to Kaysville Utah and for the next ten years Charlie, Maglene and sons operated "Andersen's Chevron" gas station in Farmington.



Charlie also worked for Davis School District in the maintenance dept. for 17 years. Upon retirement he and Maglene traveled the western United States in their R.V.



Maglene passed Feb. 13, 2018. He is proceeded in death by his wife, parents, brother Junior, sisters Alice Dean, Irene Feller Rae Robertson, and infant son Charles J.



Survived by brother, Roy (Gladys), sister, Shirley Peterson, brother-in-law, Fred Feller sons: Chuck (Suanne), Dave (Jackie), Randy (Sherrie), and Chris. 9 grandsons and 12 great grandchildren.



Graveside services are Thursday July 23, at 11:00 am at Farmington City Cemetery. A viewing will be held prior from 9:30-10:30 am at Russon Farmington Mortuary.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.