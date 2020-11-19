Menu
John Angerman
1929 - 2020
BORN
December 1, 1929
DIED
November 18, 2020
John Angerman's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grace Gardens Funeral Home website.

Published by Grace Gardens Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. 1301 Hogan LanePaul Lutheran Church
1301 Hogan Lane, Waco, Texas 00000
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
