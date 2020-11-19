Menu
John Atherton
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1942
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Penn State University
John Atherton's passing at the age of 78 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Mount Union, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.

Published by Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
61 East Shirley St., Mt. Union, Pennsylvania 17066
Nov
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
61 East Shirley St., Mt. Union, Pennsylvania 17066
Funeral services provided by:
Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
