John Roger Atwood passed away on August 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, after a short battle with cancer. John was born on November 7, 1950 in Tyro Township, NC, the 7th of 8 children. He was the son of Odell and Augusta Atwood, and graduated from Thomasville High School in 1969, joining the United States Air Force shortly thereafter. He met his future wife, Pamela Shaw, while stationed at Hill Air Force Base in 1973, and they married on August 10, 1974 in Morgan, UT. They were sealed in the Ogden LDS Temple on August 10, 1977. John attended Weber State University and worked in procurement and construction throughout his career.
John made wonderful memories with his family, camping and going on many vacations with them. He especially loved cruises and visiting tropical locations. They frequently visited his home state of North Carolina, where he always made sure to enjoy southern cuisine and his favorite seafood. He loved Sunday dinners and any other occasion to get together with his family.
John was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in many callings, and particularly loved serving as a church service missionary at Temple Square for many years.
John was known to many as "Big John," due to his large stature and his big heart. He was so kind and considerate and was a real Southern gentleman. Until her death, he called his mother every week and made sure she was taken care of. His family was everything to him and whatever his boys did, he did. He coached his sons' teams and they could always count on him to be there for them.
He always took care of his family, even during his brief illness. Pam knew that she never had to worry about their boys when they were growing up because he worried enough for both of them. John had a legendary whistle that he would use to call his boys home when they were out playing in the neighborhood. He always waited up to make sure they got home safely. When his son, Evan, was terminally ill, John was with him every day, bringing him his favorite foods and spending time with him.
John loved to golf and always enjoyed watching westerns, especially later in life when he was unable to be as active as he wanted. He enjoyed getting together with friends to play poker, and loved cars, most of all Ford Mustangs.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela, and two of his sons, Andrew and Nicholas (Andrea). He is also survived by his grandkids: Cassidy, Kaden, Spencer, Avery, Ethan, Lillian, Gwen, and Nora, and by his siblings: Arnold Atwood, Wayne Atwood (Karen), Connie Hammett, Eddie Atwood (Sue), Lynn Howie, and Dale Atwood (Hilda), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Robert Atwood, and his youngest son, Evan Atwood.
There will be a public viewing on Saturday, August 22nd, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Russon Brothers Mortuary at 1550 West 300 South in Syracuse, UT. Following the viewing there will be a funeral for family and friends at the mortuary beginning at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The funeral will be broadcast on the Russon Brothers Facebook page (facebook.com/russonmortuary/
) for those who are unable to attend in person. A graveside service will be held at the Liberty Cemetery with full military honors.
