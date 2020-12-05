Menu
John Babilya
1928 - 2020
BORN
April 1, 1928
DIED
November 28, 2020
John Babilya's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by J W McCauley Funeral Home in West Newton, PA .

Published by J W McCauley Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St, West Newton, PA 15089
Nov
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
J. William McCauley, Jr. Funeral Home
901 Vine Street, West Newton, Pennsylvania 15089
Nov
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St, West Newton, PA 15089
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Church
, West Newton, Pennsylvania 15089
Funeral services provided by:
J W McCauley Funeral Home
Audrey Fink
November 30, 2020
Gregory Hellier
November 29, 2020