John Berry
1946 - 2020
BORN
October 21, 1946
DIED
November 1, 2020
John Berry's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord Funeral Home in Center Ossipee, NH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord Funeral Home website.

Published by Lord Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lord Funeral Home, Center Ossipee, NH
50 Moultonville Road, Center Osipee, New Hampshire 03814
Funeral services provided by:
Lord Funeral Home
