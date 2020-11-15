Menu
John Booth
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1932
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
bell telephone company
National Guard
John Booth's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nampa Funeral Home in Nampa, ID .

Published by Nampa Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
John's home
Funeral services provided by:
Nampa Funeral Home
